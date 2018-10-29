We just hope the pro skaters can keep their cool!

Dancing on Ice bosses have confirmed the roll call of professional skaters that will be hitting the ice with celebrities next year.

The line up includes a mix of returning skaters and new faces, all of whom will be paired up with their A-list partners in the coming weeks to start training ahead of the show’s return in New Year.

The list of male skaters reads as follows:

Sylvain Longchambon (38, France)

Hamish Gaman (35, UK)

Matt Evers (41, USA)

Alexander Demetriou (28, UK)

Lukasz Rozycki (39, Poland)

Mark Hanretty (33, UK)

And on the list of female skaters we have…

Alexandra Murphy (30, USA)

Brandee Malto (38, USA)

Brianne Delcourt (37, Canada)

Carlotta Edwards (29, Canada)

Alex Schauman (38, Finland)

Vanessa Bauer (22, Germany)

Both Carlotta and Alexander will be making their debut on the show for the first time.

Also confirmed to be fronting the show are dynamic presenting duo Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, while the judging panel will be made up of skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Australian choreographer Jason Gardiner and Diversity’s Ashley Banjo.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Dancing on Ice 2019: Fans concerned as THIS star is missing in the first official group pic

Backstage changes include Karen Barber returning as Head Coach, while Dan Whiston will take on the role of Associate Creative Director.

And when it comes to the celebrities who’ll be getting their skates for Dancing on Ice 2019 there’s a real mix of stars including TOWIE’s Gemma Collins and Love Island’s Wes Nelson.