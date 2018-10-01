Who's excited? 🙋

What could be better than watching a bunch of celebs skate around an ice rink in sparkly costumes trying not to fall on their faces? Enter Dancing On Ice…

Britain’s favourite ice-based reality show might not be back on our telly screens until January, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start speculating which brave stars might be joining the line-up this year.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

ITV haven’t been doing much to squash rumours, as the competition’s official Instagram account has been teasing us with some major clues.

And on Monday we finally we found out the first two stars who will definitely be joining Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on the ice – and they’re absolutely amazing…

Dancing On Ice 2019 confirmed line up: Gemma Collins

The TOWIE favourite has signed up to yet another reality show and if we know The GC, she’s definitely going to be the star of the show.

Appearing on This Morning, Gem said: ‘I know how hard it is, I’ve done done my research Phil don’t worry. I’m scared I’m nervous, I don’t know how they’ll lift me up.

‘I want to give it a go – the costumes, the fun factor.’ Who’s excited?

Dancing On Ice 2019 confirmed line up: Richard Blackwood

The EastEnders legend also appeared next to Gemma on This Morning, admitting that he has had some previous skating experience.

‘I grew up in Sweden so I used to skate out there’, the 46-year-old said.

‘But I normally dance on dry land. I’m training because I know they’re going to put me in some tight stuff. There’s going to be a lot of shape. I’m training from now!’

Dancing On Ice 2019 rumoured line up: Wes Nelson

Fresh from the Love Island villa, it looks like finalist Wes Nelson could be about to swap those tiny swimming shorts for ice skates.

Following in Kem Cetinay’s footsteps, an insider told The Sun Online: ‘Wes has boundless energy and he’s already displayed great rhythm on Love Island, so Dancing On Ice execs thought he’d be a great choice for the series.

‘He has a huge social media following and bosses know that a lot of Love Island fans will be desperate to see how he does.’

Oh yeah, and this photo has only fuelled rumours…

Dancing On Ice 2019 rumoured line up: Dani Dyer

Wes isn’t the only Love Island star to be rumoured this year, as winner Dani has also hit the headlines after reportedly being offered £100,000 to join.

The reality star – who fell in love with boyfriend Jack Fincham on the show – is apparently in high demand, after a source revealed to the Daily Star: ‘They are breaking the bank to get her on board. And they are hoping a six-figure deal will be enough to tempt her.’