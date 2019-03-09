There’s been rumours that they may get back together after Dancing on Ice, but now Wes Nelson has pretty much ruled out a reconciliation with Megan Barton-Hanson.

The 20-year-old split from his Love Island girlfriend last month, mid-way through his appearance on the ITV show.

And now, having made it to the final, it seems that Wes hasn’t got Megan on his mind at all.

Confirming that Megan won’t be attending the Dancing on Ice final, Wes also cleared up rumours of a romance with his skating partner Vanessa Bauer.

‘There’s absolutely nothing going on with me and Vanessa, and there’s still nothing going on with me and Megan,’ he told CelebsNow.

‘I think that’s pretty clear now. It’s been cleared up anyway.’

Instead, Wes has been getting support from his fellow Love Island contestants.

‘So I’m in a group chat with Josh, Jack and Adam and they’ve been my hype men essentially. They’ve been like, “yes Wes you’re doing amazing you’re doing this you’re doing that”.

‘Kaz has been down a couple of times. They’re all putting stories out and supporting me. It’s been nice that they’ve always been behind me.’

And it seems Wes has made some friends for life from Dancing on Ice too.

Revealing that he’ll miss everyone from the show, he said: ‘I’ve formed the biggest bonds with Brian McFadden and James Jordan, for three/four months we’ve literally lived together.

‘We go down to the sofas downstairs have a drink have a glass of wine, we wake up together, do breakfast. I was really upset I couldn’t even enjoy the fact I got to the final because I was that devastated Brian had gone last week but I’m over it now ,I’m in the final, it’s unbelievable.

‘I can’t believe how far we’ve both come in such a short period of time, it’s finally here. And how my life’s changed in a year. It’s so strange.’

The Dancing on Ice final airs Sunday 10 March at 6pm on ITV1.