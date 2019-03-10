‘Lies!’

After 10 weeks on Dancing On Ice, tonight will see the winners of the series decided – and dancing duo Wes Nelson and Vanessa Bauer are hotly tipped to win the show.

The pair’s chemistry on the ice has set tongues wagging throughout the season, with Wes, 20, facing accusations that he had a ‘fling’ with Vanessa while he was still in a relationship with ex and Love Island co-star Megan Barton-Hanson.

But now Vanessa has hit back at the claims, taking some time out of their intensive pre-final rehearsals to defend herself and Wes.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Dancing on Ice 2019: Gemma Collins confirms she WILL skate in the final as she makes glam appearance on Jonathan Ross

Taking to Instagram, the 22-year-old beauty reposted a report from The Sun on her Stories, with these stern words written over it: ‘So before this becomes a thing, literally everything about this is a lie,’ with a cry laughing emoji and thumbs down.

Allegedly, a source told The Sun that the pair had enjoyed a brief fling in the early stages of their training.

They told the paper: ‘They had a thing at the start of the competition.

‘Wes and Vanessa were instantly attracted to each other, you only had to be in the same room as them for a minute to see sparks were flying.

‘But it wasn’t long before Wes decided he would rather stay single. He is the man of the moment and fast becoming a household name.

‘Girls are queuing up to knock on his door. The last thing he needs is a serious relationship. Vanessa has come to accept it.

‘This has been really awkward but they are both being professional and getting on with it. They know that the Dancing On Ice trophy is theirs to lose.’

Wes has also been keen to clear up any rumours that the pair are anything but friends.

‘There’s absolutely nothing going on with me and Vanessa, and there’s still nothing going on with me and Megan,’ he told CelebsNow.

‘I think that’s pretty clear now. It’s been cleared up anyway.’

Megan is thought not to be attending the Dancing On Ice final tonight.