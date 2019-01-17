The judge has spoken!

Dancing On Ice judge Christopher Dean has responded to claims that contestant Gemma Collins has been behaving like a diva.

The Only Way Is Essex star has been left ‘heartbroken’ this week after rumours surfaced that she had told cameramen to stop filming her, and also left the rest of the celebs waiting when she was late for the show because she was having a nap.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Dancing On Ice 2019: Gemma Collins unveils sexy transformation as she HITS BACK at ‘diva’ drama

Addressing the reports on Instagram story yesterday, the GC said: ‘Good morning everyone. So sorry for my eyes looking so heavy. Obviously I’ve been really devastated by all the hurtful press reports this week, which haven’t been true.

‘But I’m not giving up, I’m not quitting. I’m here with the team.’

And now, judge Christopher and his partner Karen Barber have addressed the claims too.

Speaking at last night’s premiere of Cirque Du Soleil Totem at London’s Royal Albert Hall, 57-year-old Karen told press including CelebsNow: ‘There’s lots of “he said, she said”, and we don’t have time to listen to it, we just try and get on with it and do our job.

‘When we come into contact with Gemma in the coaching situation, she’s respectful and she’s engaged and you can see from start to finish that she’s put the work in.

‘So the other kind of stuff that’s going around, I haven’t experienced it and so I won’t comment if that is the case because I’ve not had that experience.’

Commenting on whether she thinks Gemma, 37, has the willpower to win the ITV show, Karen continued: ‘I’d like to think so. We started work in October and she’s been there.’

‘I’m just happy that she’s got to this stage because there’s been ample opportunity for her to walk away from it, but she’s still here,’ Christopher added.

Explaining that he doesn’t think the GC will quit, he then said: ‘I think some people can most probably have those moments where they’re frustrated and they might say it, but in their hearts I think Gemma wants to stay the course as long as she can.’

Gemma will take to the ice with her professional partner, Matt Evers, this Sunday – with Karen revealing there’s a special theme this week.

‘It’s a themed week, it’s going to the musicals and it’s a really entertaining show,’ she told us. ‘It’s live and it’s dangerous!’

We can’t wait!

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday on ITV1 at 6pm.