The GC has spoken!

Gemma Collins has revealed she will return to Dancing on Ice for the live final this weekend, despite initially pulling out.

The Only Way Is Essex star made a glamorous appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show this week, where she spoke about her ongoing feud with DOI judge Jason Gardiner.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Dancing on Ice 2019: Gemma Collins PULLS OUT of final after being ‘fat-shamed’ by ‘bully’ Jason Gardiner

Jason, 47, made some hurtful comments about the GC earlier this week, where he compared her to a fridge, and this led to her cancelling her appearance at the final.

Speaking to Jonathan, she explained: ‘I did pull out and then I thought, to everyone that has supported me, for my own self esteem, I am not going to back down to anybody.

‘I am going to walk back in on that show on Sunday night and I am going to skate like it’s the last day of my life! she added, as the audience applauded her.

Gemma had said it was ‘a dream come true’ to appear on the ITV chat show, and she certainly made an effort for the occasion.

The Essex star showed off her new blonde hairdo and looked stylish in an all black ensemble, which she completed with a chic white blazer.

It’s not been an easy few weeks for Gemma. As well as her feud with Jason, the reality TV star has also been having problems in her love life with boyfriend James ‘Arg’ Argent.

The pair split for a few days after Arg posted a very unflattering video of her snoring in bed, and later sent her nasty text messages fat-shaming her.

However, all seems to be forgiven as last weekend the couple enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris.