Dancing on Ice 2019: Gemma Collins is ‘seeking help from crystal-loving Kerry Katona’ following tough past weeks

The GC hopes to find her 'zen' with the help of Kerry

From her divarish outbursts to her dramatic fall,  there’s no denying Gemma Collins had an eventful few weeks on this year’s Dancing on Ice.

However, we hear we could be seeing a very different side to Gemma Collins from now on, as the 38-year-old is said to be seeking help from Kerry Katona, in order to  ‘calm down.’

According to an insider, Gemma asked the mum-of-five to help her find her ‘zen’ following the past few weeks on the ITV show.

The pair are believed to have hit it off backstage when  Kerry came to watch her ex-husband Brian McFadden perform last week.

And they got on so well, Kerry – who has a love for crystals and credited her recent weight loss to yoga – is now guiding Gemma with positive affirmations.

The source said: ‘It sounds a bit woo and wacky, but Kerry’s obsessed with meditating and yoga and it’s helped her so much with her stress and anxiety.

‘Kerry has been choosing crystals she thinks will help Gemma cope with the pressures of Dancing on Ice and all the diva accusations she’s had.’

The insider added that the pair speak via FaceTime, with Kerry doing a guided meditation and sending Gemma vibes via the crystals.

‘Kerry holds the crystal to her heart and says the affirmation for Gemma. Different stones and colours help with different areas of life.’

Gemma has endured a rocky time throughout her journey on the show.

Two weeks ago, judge Jason Gardiner was branded ‘a bully’, with the programme receiving 80 complaints following his war of words with Gemma.

And this week, Gemma hit back at Internet trolls for sending her and her dance partner Matt Evers abuse on social media.

She said: ‘MY ROCK @themattevers… against all odds and very nasty comments we are spreading LOVE and overcoming…’ as she threatened to ‘expose’ the people behind the keyboards.

‘We are keeping a record of everyone’s social media accounts and we WILL BE EXPOSING you,’ she added.

We can’t wait to see this new and improved GC!