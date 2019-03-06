Oh no!

Gemma Collins has pulled out of this Sunday’s Dancing On Ice 2019 final after she was ‘fat-shamed’ by judge Jason Gardiner.

It was only three days ago that Gemma confirmed she would be back for one final skate with her partner Matt Evers – but she now appears to have had a change of heart.

Jason reignited his feud with The GC during an appearance on This Morning on Tuesday, saying she looks like a ‘refrigerator on the ice’.

And now Gemma has hinted that she won’t return to the show because she doesn’t want to be anywhere near ‘bully’ Jason.

‘I’m really tired of being BULLIED by this man …. I wish you would stop ….. it’s very very upsetting and hurtful let it go Jason stop bullying me ENOUGH is ENOUGH,’ the 38-year-old posted on Instagram after reading Jason’s comments.

‘I won’t be bullied any more making me feel uncomfortable to come back to the final on Sunday !’

She added: ‘I was looking forward to Sunday but won’t be anywhere near someone who’s BULLYING me …. this is NOT ACCEPTABLE on any level comparing any human to an electrical appliance is not acceptable #STANDUPTOBULLIES.’

An insider also told The Sun that Gemma is ‘devastated’ over Jason’s behaviour.

They said: ‘Gemma is devastated, there’s only so much she can take and Jason has bullied her for months – she’s laughed it off and tried to rise above it but enough is enough – Dancing On Ice bosses should not be allowing it to carry on,’ a source told The Sun.

‘Everyone was excited to see her return – she had cancelled everything to throw herself into rehearsals to give her fans one last show but Jason has destroyed all of that. He’s a bully.’

However, earlier this morning Jason denied he was mocking Gemma’s weight with his comments, instead claiming his jibe was about her ‘GC’ nickname.

Speaking on Heart Radio, Jason said: ‘It was really to do with ‘The GC’ part of it.

‘She has an alter-ego, and it’s really interesting. Every time I hear it makes me think of a white goods appliance.

‘I was trying to make light of it. What I don’t like to do is make this constantly anything that it isn’t.’

But when Jason was told that many people, including Gemma, had taken his comments as ‘fat-shaming’, he replied: ‘Oh god no. If people are taking it that way I’m really sorry.

‘It was a way of diffusing any tension and making light of the situation.’

We’ll have to wait until Sunday to see if Gemma does return…