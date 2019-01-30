The GC lives to fight another battle

Gemma Collins has announced that she is determined to prove the haters wrong and will return to Dancing On Ice this weekend.

Taking to Instagram the reality star shared a photo of her badly injured knee, as she underwent physio therapy, following her horrific fall last Sunday.

She revealed: ‘Be back Sunday guys don’t worry nothing is going to stop me your support is overwhelming and keeping me going #nopainnogain @dancingonice physio is going well and will be ok,’ she said.

The 37-year-old was also spotted returning to rehearsals yesterday, despite her injuries and is thought to be determined to keep on competing stay in the competition.

‘Gemma returned to rehearsals today despite being badly bruised and struggling to walk due to the swelling on her knees and thighs,’ a source revealed to The Sun.

‘She’s a fighter and she didn’t want to let anyone down – she’s determined to continue on the show and make everyone proud.

‘She’s in a lot of pain but she’s keeping in good spirits and being positive, saying the show must go on!’

And in true GC fashion, the self-confessed diva was keen to hit back at claims that she had faked her fall for publicity.

‘It definitely wasn’t faked, one million per cent. If they knew the pain I am in with my knee, they would understand,’ she told The Sun.

‘I didn’t fall, I passed out. I was just going and then, next thing, on the ground. What is scary is my teeth could have been smashed out.

‘It was so weird. I don’t think I tripped, I think I blacked out.’

Gemma added that she was ‘absolutely gutted’ that the performance hadn’t gone to plan.

She admitted: ‘I thought it was all over. I felt so embarrassed and thought, ‘It’s all gone terribly wrong.’

We’re glad you’ve not given up yet, GC!

Words by Becky Waldren.