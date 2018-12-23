Will Holly get her wish?

Dancing on Ice 2019 is a matter of weeks away – but all co-host Holly Willoughby appears to be thinking about is setting up the show’s contestants.

The TV presenter has confessed that she is keeping her fingers crossed for romance to blossom on the new series – and she wants to be the one to play cupid.

‘Over the years I’ve set up quite a few people,’ she told Daily Star on Sunday.

‘I really want there to be a romance on Dancing On Ice this series. Wouldn’t it be great? We all like a bit of romance.’

However, Holly’s only stipulation is that whomever she sets up has to already be single.

‘As long as it’s two single people,’ she hastily added. ‘Then I’m well up for a bit of setting people up.’

However, Holly may have to settle for playing matchmaker among the pro skaters or crew as many of the celebrity contestants are spoken for.

Not that being attached has stopped romances forming in the past.

Pro skater Brianne Delcourt has dated three of the celeb contestants – Matt Lapinskas, who was in a relationship with his EastEnders co-star Shona McGarty at the time, Danny Young and Sam Attwater.

Sylvain Longchambon split with his girlfriend, and former DOI partner, Jennifer Metcalfe, for Coronation Street star Samia Ghadie after they were partnered on the show.

Sylvain and Samia are now married.

Meanwhile, judge and skating legend Christopher Dean has confirmed that DOI arena tour has been axed.

‘There won’t be a tour next year,’ he said.

‘We feel it’s not the right time. We may have another tour next time, but not this series.’

Dancing On Ice starts again on January 6th on ITV.