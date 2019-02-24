Looking good, Holz!

Holly Willoughby is known for her glamorous choice of attire come Sunday evenings, but tonight’s Dancing on Ice look was particularly unforgettable.

The mum-of-three wowed fans as she stepped out in a seriously sexy Versace gown.

The slinky number had a bondage feel to it thanks to it’s corset style neckline and thick black straps, which were adorned with gold studs.

Holly, 38, was even showing off some cleavage thanks to the plunging garment, and also a hint of leg due to the dress’s thigh-high split.

She accessorised the figure-hugging gown with a pair of black strappy heels by Gina Shoes, and wore her blonde hair down in loose waves.

Of course, the This Morning presenter was inundated with compliments from her 5.2 million followers.

‘Stunning as always Holly 😍😍😍’ one user wrote, while another added: ‘you look fabulous tonight x’

A third person commented on the comparison between Holly’s dress and the iconic safety pin dress worn by Elizabeth Hurley back in 1994 – which was also designed by Versace – and posted: ‘Very 90’s Elizabeth Hurley!’

Holly tagged the Italian fashion house in the snap and captioned it: ‘Now you’ve had some sun time to enjoy some ice…’

The TV star was referring to her recent ski trip, which she shared some pictures of on Instagram over the weekend.

Sharing a clip on Instagram, Holly proudly gushed over her four-year-old Chester as he mastered an impressively steep slope on his own thanks to her tutelage.

Captioning the sweet clip, she said: ‘My final baby is off and skiing or as Chester says…off and key-ing… super proud as he’s only 4.’

But Chester wasn’t the only one learning new tricks as Holly also pushed herself out of her comfort zone thanks to some teasing from her nine-year-old son Harry.

Sharing a boomerang on her Instagram, Holly could be seen tackling a rather daring ski jump as she zipped down the slope before landing on an inflated crash mat.

Captioning the clip, she said: ‘Also may have scared myself stupid doing this… things you do when your 9 year old tells you you can’t do something! Point proven I think.’