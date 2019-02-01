Round 3!

It’s no secret that Jason Gardiner and Gemma Collins aren’t the best of friends, having been at each other’s throats ever since she joined the Dancing On Ice 2019 line-up.

In case you missed it, The GC went on an almighty rant two weeks ago accusing the judge live on air of ‘selling stories on her’ following an interview in which he called her ‘lazy’.

But it looked as though the stars were willing to put the past behind them as 47-year-old Jason actually delivered some positive feedback on Gemma’s latest dance which saw the TOWIE star face-plant the ice pretty hard.

However, it seems the peace wasn’t to last as Jason has now claimed that Gemma is overshadowing talented contestants on the show, despite being not ‘that good’ on the ice herself.

Appearing on the Jeremy Vine Show, he said: ‘It’s annoying

‘We’ve got an amazing line up this year and have people who are so good on the show, and it seems to be all we ever talk about is one particular contestant who really isn’t that good on the show as a competitor in terms of what she is physically able to do on the ice.’

When asked by Jeremy if he thought Gemma was taking the limelight off other celebrity contestants, Jason said: ‘Yes, I think unfairly so. We’ve got Melody [Thornton], Wes [Nelson], quite a few who are starting to breakaway and commit, and they’re brilliant…’

The DOI judge also touched on their previous on-air bust-up, branding the moment ‘surreal’ and ‘ridiculous.’

He added: ‘It was surreal. I have a bad day at the office and it’s in front of millions of people. It was an outrageous allegation.

‘It was ridiculous it was even brought up on a family show like that.’

We wonder how Gemma will respond this Sunday…