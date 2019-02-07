Uh oh...

He’s been suffering with back pain for a few weeks, and now it’s been reported that Brian McFadden may have to quit Dancing on Ice.

The former Westlife star has badly damaged his rotator cuff after falling on his back last month – and it seems he’s still in a lot of pain.

Brian, 38, has been in physio this week but is said to be struggling during training with his skating partner Alex Murphy.

‘Brian has been throwing himself into training but is finding it really tough as his back is giving him issues. He has been to see the show’s physio, but it’s looking increasingly unlikely that he will have to pull out of the show,’ a backstage source told The Sun.

‘Obviously he’s determined to keep trying but he knows there’s only so much he can do without inflicting a serious injury and causing long-term damage.’

It’s unsure if Brian will take to the ice this weekend and what his future on the ITV1 show will be.

It comes after professional skater Mark Hanretty questioned why celebrities would want to sign up to do Dancing on Ice.

Mark’s partner Saira Khan was voted off last weekend, and afterwards he said: ‘What worries me is getting celeb line-ups for the future.

‘When (accidents) continue to happen, it’s like, “How can they continue to advertise it as a job to any future celeb?”

‘Like, “yeah, come and join this show, you could faint, whack your chin open, end up in surgery having a dislocated shoulder …” There are many eventualities.’

CelebsNow has contacted a rep for Brian asking for comment.