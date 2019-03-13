She may have returned for the final last weekend, but it seems Gemma Collins doesn’t hold Dancing on Ice too close to her heart.

The Only Way Is Essex star is reported to have unfollowed her fellow contestants on social media just before last Sunday’s final show.

A source claimed that the self-confessed diva’s Instagram cleanse caused concern ahead of the Dancing On Ice finale

‘Production staff were asking if anyone had done anything to upset her. They were in a panic wondering if she would arrive on set as she wasn’t due in till later,’ they told The Sun.

The source revealed that producers decided not to question Gem, 38, on her slightly savage move, for fears she would refuse to appear in Sunday night’s show.

‘When she did arrive no one asked her about why she had unfollowed them. They didn’t want her to pull out of the finals,’ the insider added.

Although the GC’s move may look like an attempt to cut ties with the Dancing On Ice gang, another source assured that there are no hard feelings.

They told the publication: ‘Gemma wanted to unclog her feed. It’s nothing personal. Beyoncé did the same, and Cheryl has too in the past.

‘She wishes everyone at Dancing On Ice well, and even sent out a message of support to them.

However, it seems Gem has had a change of heart and is now following winner James Jordan again, along with Wes Nelson, his partner Vanessa Bauer, Ryan Sidebottom, Saara Alto and Loose Women star Saira Khan.

But Gemma’s pal and fellow Celebrity Big Brother contestant Jonathan Cheban, 45, didn’t even make the cut – which did not go down well.

Kim Kardashian’s BFF was said to be ‘shocked, annoyed and furious’ at the move.

The Dancing On Ice judging panel plus presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield all remain firmly unfollowed. Awks!

Words by Caitlin Elliott.