Jonathan has opened up about his best pal

They might have very different lives, but it looks like Jonathan Cheban and Gemma Collins both share a common interest – food!

Gemma, 37, is currently competing on Dancing On Ice and has recently revealed that she has slimmed down due to the intense training that was necessary to get ready for the live shows.

But, according to her best pal Jonathan, 44, that hasn’t stopped her from eating what she wants as he revealed to The Sun Online that she was on a ‘see food diet’, where she sees food and eats it.

He said: ‘I don’t encourage her at all to eat healthily and believe me she is not on that train with me, she is like, “we are going to China Tang, we are going here and we’re going there”.

‘She is ready to eat at all times, that’s Gemma. That’s why we love her. I have never been with her when she’s told me that she’s really dieting.’

Jonathan, who is also friends with Kim Kardashian, added that she even steals the last of their meals, joking: ‘She’s always eating the last shrimp. She loves those shrimps. Oh my gosh, she would kill somebody for a shrimp.

‘She is on a see food diet – sees food and eats it!’

He then added: ‘She is great, she has fun, she has a great boyfriend. She doesn’t care about what people think, they are just at home miserable, talking crap and she is living her best life!’

Otherwise known as ‘Foodgod’ on social media, the American TV personality – who met Gemma while filming for Celebs Go Dating last year – flew to the UK last weekend to watch Gemma’s ice skating debut.

And it seems that he was impressed by what he saw while sitting in the audience, as he admitted: ‘I was impressed; I don’t think she even knows how to ice skate. She was doing splits and stuff.’

We can’t wait to see more of the GC as she shows off her skills on the ice!

