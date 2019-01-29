It's all kicking off again!

Prepare yourselves for some major Dancing On Ice drama, because it looks like Gemma Collins and Jason Gardiner are back for round two.

In case you missed it, The GC went on an almighty rant two weeks ago accusing the judge of ‘selling stories on her’ following an interview in which he called her ‘lazy’.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Dancing on Ice 2019: Gemma Collins ‘absolutely devastated’ after ’embarrassing’ face plant during live performance

But it looked as though the stars were willing to put the past behind them as 47-year-old Jason actually delivered some positive feedback on Gemma’s latest dance which saw the TOWIE star face-plant the ice pretty hard.

Unfortunately, it looks like things are still pretty frosty between these two as he’s now agreed the Essex star’s dramatic fall was ‘karma’ by liking a string of controversial Tweets from fans.

In one brutal message, a viewer hit out at Gemma, 37, saying: ‘Keep going on as you are, the likes of Gemma Collins makes me sick. She shouldn’t be in the show. Vile. You’re a brilliant judge and know what you’re talking about.’

Another Dancing On Ice fan tweeted: ‘Oh @officialJasonG how we all laughed, that’s what ya call karma. Just cannot believe she’s still there!!!’

According to The Mirror, Jason liked both these messages appearing to show how he really feels about the reality TV star.

This comes after Gemma has been left in a wheelchair following her now iconic on-air fall on Sunday.

While she started off strong with her performance to Celine Dion’s It’s All Coming Back to Me Now, the CBB star appeared to lose steam and ended up hitting the ice face first.

And after giving Gemma’s performance a four – the highest mark he’s awarded her so far – Jason said: ‘Gemma, I really like your mum because she gives you sound advice. When you drop the GC and you come in and you apply yourself, you have improved. There was an improvement here.’

Before adding: ‘My only concern is, is there enough of an improvement? And can you continue to improve to catch up to some of the celebrities that are well ahead of you?’

Following the painful tumble, which left her with some serious bruising and swelling of the legs, the GC has broken her silence – revealing she’s been left very upset by the whole thing.

Taking to Instagram to post the clip of her crash, the Essex star explained that she is ‘absolutely devastated and embarrassed’.

Having penned an emotional message, Gemma continued: ‘My heart is broken but when I went down I thought of Tyson Fury and knew I had to get back up & carry on!’

Continuing, the GC then added: ‘Can’t thank you enough for your support on social media and picking up the phone to vote! I’m in a lot of pain but bring on fantasy week!!!’