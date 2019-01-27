Our girl LG wades in on the Megan Barton Hanson Dancing on Ice drama…

Now columnist Lauren Goodger can see exactly where Love Island star Megan Barton Hanson was coming from.

Wow! Megan Barton Hanson really let rip about boyfriend Wes Nelson and his Dancing on Ice partner Vanessa Bauer. She’s probably right – Vanessa probably did announce her break-up on the show’s first night to maximise publicity, but she could have been advised to. That’s the fame game for you! It’s all new to these guys, like it was for me when I was thrust into the limelight after TOWIE. I like that she’s shown that she’s just as insecure everyone else, though. Wes should have set up a meeting with them both. Vanessa’s an attractive girl but Megan’s beautiful. I’m sure she has nothing to worry about.

The TRUTH about my bum

I’m so flattered that everyone thinks I’ve had bum implants but, alas, it’s all mine. It’s weird, as some days my bum looks bigger than others. Also, I know how to pose to make it look extra peachy LOL. Some days it just looks different. Same with everything. It’s sad that people just assume I must have had surgery.

To be honest, when I lose weight it gets smaller and I’m embarking on a mega-fitness and weight-loss journey at the moment, so it will probably start shrinking. Then what will people say – I’ve had it deflated? LOL. I have thick thighs and a bum. That’s what my mama gave me!

You just have to work with what you’ve got, the best you can.

I embrace my body shape now, but there’s always room for improvement and I do need to get a few more pounds off and get more toned.

I’m getting married and having a baby girl!

I visited Jayne from the Psychic Sisters at Selfridges last week, and it was just incredible! I can’t believe how much she knew. I didn’t tell her a thing. The best bit was that I am going

to find the man of my dreams – he will be tall, dark and handsome and not in the industry. Just a normal, nice guy with a good job.

She said we will have a daughter, but she sees me getting married first. And this will all take place within the next two years. Every time I see a tall, dark and handsome man I’m going to be like, ‘Hello? Is it me you’re looking for?’ Ha ha!