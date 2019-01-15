Yikes! It's getting frosty on DOI...

Whilst the Dancing On Ice cast are already well accustomed to the cooler climes, the latest dramz involving Wes Nelson and his girlfriend Megan Barton-Hanson might be a little too frosty even for the professionals!

Love Island star Wes is currently partaking in the much-loved ITV show alongside professional partner Vanessa Bauer.

However, despite Wes taking to the rink like a duck to water, it appears there is a lil’ off-screen tension between his skating partner and girlfriend Megan.

In fact, after 24-year-old Megan took to social media to call 22-year-old Vanessa out on some apparent shady behaviour and a ‘tactical break up’ from her former boyfriend, the figure skater appears to have hit back…

On Monday, Vanessa shared a snap on Instagram Story of herself and fellow professional Hamish Gaman enjoying spot of on-ice fun.

Adding several fan comments to the snap, Vanessa seemingly asserted she had ‘won the fight’ – including a comment which read: ‘That moment she wins the argument. And she knows it.’

Vanessa’s cryptic snap follows Megan’s seething message – posted on the Islander babe’s Instagram account before quickly disappearing yesterday.

Sharing a selfie, Megan penned a lengthy message accusing Vanessa of tactically breaking up with her former boyfriend right before her first performance with Wes.

Megan shared: ‘Vanessa Bauer love that you decide to announce your breakup with your boyfriend on the night of your first performance with my boyfriend!’

After claiming that Vanessa had avoided her, Megan then fiercely added: ‘Hope the tactical breakup got you the headlines you wanted babe.’



However, Vanessa appeared to brush off the explosive claims – instead snubbing Megs’ message with a tribute to the love of her life – figure skating.

Sharing a shot of herself on the ice, Vanessa shared: ‘There is nothing in the world I am more passionate about and that makes me happier than figure skating!

‘Last nights number was an absolute dream. I can’t thank everybody enough for all the love and support #strongwoman #DancingOnIce #womenempowerment.’

