Cold feet already?! *Ahem*

Winter is upon us, which means its officially the season of ice ice baby. Yup, its Dancing on Ice time!

With the upcoming series a mere matter of months away, the confirmed celebs are all bladed up and ready for their first ventures onto the rink.

With training currently underway, it’s fair to say it’s going to be one heck of a busy schedule for the gang.

However, despite the heavy demands of learning to launch yourself into the air whilst balancing on blades, the famous faces have taken some time off the ice for a *very* important reason…

The very first group shot!

Taking to Instagram, Loose Women panelist Saira Khan shared a group pic with the 2019 Dancing on Ice contestants.

Posing alongside stars including TOWIE’s Gemma Collins, Love Island’s Wes Anderson and Westlife singer Brian McFadden, the stars appear to be getting on like a house on fire!

However, one concerned fan has pointed out a famous face is missing from the first group meet up…

Where is Corrie’s Jane Danson?!

Fear not, loyal Dancing on Ice viewers, as the soap star hasn’t suffered a last minute bout of cold feet (*ahem*).

Replying to a message which inquired about Jane’s whereabouts, Saira responded: ‘She was working today – but I’ve included her as she is part of the team x.’

Jane is currently balancing her time figure skating with her usual day job as Leanne Battersby on the cobbles of Corrie whilst starring on the show.

Looks like she just had a day of filming!

It looks like this is the first official week of training on the icy terrain for the stars.

Keeping fans in the loop of her progress, Saira shared a video update from the show.

Oh, and she seems very concerned…

Speaking to her followers, the Loose Women star confirmed she is a ‘pure beginner’.

Captioning the video, Saira shared: ‘Day 1 and it’s confirmed- I am a beginner when it comes to @dancingonice – but I sure am gonna give it my best shot #bringiton.’

We’ll sure you’ll pick it up in no time, Saira….

The brand spankin’ new series is due to hit screens on ITV in January of 2019!