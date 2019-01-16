Controversial!

Wes Nelson might have laughed off claims that his relationship’s been struck by the Dancing On Ice ‘curse’, but according to former champion Jake Quickenden, the possibility of a romance might have been planned.

In a recent interview, Jake suggested that the show’s bosses might consider the possibility of a ‘showmance’ when pairing celebrities with their professional skating partners.

‘They always put you with maybe who you can… maybe you’ll get on, but most people are coupled up and nobody wants to ruin a relationship,’ he told The Sun Online.

‘But you can see why it might happen, you spend a lot of time with people, dancing and stuff.’

However, the former X Factor star insisted that the cold setting hardly acts as a breeding ground for romance.

‘Everything’s shrivelled up. It’s not the sexiest of places to be honest,’ he joked.

Last year, Jake, 30 was paired with pro skater Vanessa Baeur – who is at the centre of this year’s drama after Wes’ girlfriend Megan Barton-Hanson slammed her on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Love Island star wrote: ‘@vanessabaeur_skates love that you decide to announce your breakup with your boyfriend on the night of your 1st performance with my boyfriend!

‘You’ve never reached out to me once or invited me to watch you train, it pained you to introduce your self to me last night you didn’t even look me in the eye LOL hope the tactical breakup got the headlines you wanted babe @wesnelson’

The pretty blonde has since deleted the post but gave an interview to The Sun where she revealed she isn’t going to backtrack on her comments.

Addressing her very public reaction, Megan defended herself against some of the backlash received.

‘I’m not going to backtrack. I was riled up, I let my passion and anger get the better of me but there’s no manual,’ she explained.

‘I want her to reach out to me. I’ve had no communication with her for the past three months. I’m not jealous; it is just a lack of respect,’ she added.

