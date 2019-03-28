Single and ready to mingle!

She recently completed the latest series of Dancing on Ice, and it seems Vanessa Bauer is making the most of no longer having mid-week rehearsals.

The 22-year-old skater looked sensational as she stepped out in London last night wearing a racy animal-print dress.

The slinky number featured a daring thigh-high split and a spaghetti halterneck strap, and highlighted Vanessa’s petite frame perfectly.

The German star accessorised with a pair of cream heels and a black bag as she posed for photographs at the

Pink Ribbon Foundation Women’s History Month party at 100 Wardour St.

Vanessa split from her boyfriend earlier this year, shortly after being paired with Love Island star Wes Nelson for the 2019 series of Dancing on Ice.

Rumours began to swirl that Vanessa and Wes, 21, were enjoying a romance – especially when he split with his Love Island girlfriend Megan Barton-Hanson.

However, the pair have always denied being anything more than pals, and now Wes has been linked to Instagram model Lissy Roddy.

The pair were pictured together for the first time in Manchester last week following claims they’ve been hanging out a lot recently since meeting at a fashion party in Dublin.

A source told MailOnline: ‘They are just enjoying spending time together at present and isn’t as serious yet as boyfriend and girlfriend.’