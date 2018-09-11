Aww!

Dani Dyer proved she’s her dad Danny Dyer’s number one fan, as she cheered him on at last night’s TV Choice Awards.

The 22-year-old couldn’t contain her excitement as her actor father won Best Soap Actor for his role as Mick Carter on EastEnders.

In a cute video posted by Dani’s Love Island bestie, Georgia Steel, Dani’s adorable reaction to her father’s win could be seen.

Filming the stage as the nominees for Best Soap Actor were called out, Dani – who was crowned this year’s winner on the ITV2 dating show with her boyfriend Jack Fincham – could be heard shouting: ‘Come on Danny.’

She then burst into cheers when Danny’s name was announced, as she jumped to her feet in happiness.

Thanking his daughter in his acceptance speech, Danny, 41, joked: ‘It’s a right nutty night. Last year I ended up licking Mary Berry. I would like to believe that I got this award for being a a blinding actor, but it’s probably because my daughter Dani won Love Island.’

Haha cheeky!

The awards were attended by a host of famous faces, including Dani’s Love Island pals Megan Barton-Hanson, Wes Nelson, Sam Bird and her boyfriend Jack.

And it looks like Jack, 27, has passed the test with his future father in law, as they looked like the best of friends as they posed for photos together.

Arm-in-arm as they struck a pose on the red carpet, it’s clear Danny and Jack – who Dani previously admitted reminded her of her own dad – had formed a close bond.

Danny later shared a selfie from his taxi on the way home as he wrote: ‘On me way home with a beautiful little Award. Thank you to all who voted for me. You’re the b******s.#tvchoiceawards.’

Congrats!