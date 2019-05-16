Dan’s got a new man

Love Island winner Dani Dyer has taken to Instagram to share an emotional message with fans, days after her rekindled romance with her ex boyfriend was confirmed.

The reality star, 22, shared a summery snap where she can be seen grinning on the beach while sporting a pair of huge sunglasses and a messy topknot.

Beside the photo, the former Islander penned: ‘Mixed emotions mixed reviews, over the past few weeks. But this project I’ve been doing has brought sunshine and so much love back into my life. Don’t blame me♥️.’

The heartfelt message comes days after her relationship with old stockbroker flame Sammy Kimmence was confirmed in the form of a cute social media pic.

As the Essex boy posted the snapshot in which he can be seen with his arm wrapped around his new girlfriend, Dani hinted he had flown out to join her on her summer vacay.

Beneath the photo, she commented: ‘Can’t believe you come and see me 💖💖.’

Days later, Sammy, who Dani was photographed snogging just 20 days after her split from Love Island co-star Jack Fincham, shared another snapshot of the couple packing on the PDA.

The upload shows the lovebirds cosying up on the beach, flashing smiles at the camera and basking in the sun together.

Captioning the romantic moment, Sammy penned: ‘Windswept that’s why she’s smiling…’

Dani continued hinting at her love for her new beau, penning another cryptic message on Instagram, captioning her latest bikini pic with: ‘You my babe ♡ ♡.’

Fans were sure to congratulate Dani on the news of her new bae, with one praising: ‘So happy for u guys. Dani you better live your best life doing what you love best and if sammy makes you happy that’s it💕,’ and another chipping in to say: ‘So glad you are both happy ♥️♥️.’