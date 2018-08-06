This is pretty adorable

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham‘s relationship has been going from strength to strength since they left the Love Island villa.

But while the nation has fallen in love with this match made in reality TV heaven, there’s still one man who has to give his seal of approval – and that’s Dani’s dad and EastEnders legend Danny Dyer.

Luckily, it looks like the notorious hardman is more than happy with the latest addition to the Dyers, as he’s brought back a special gift for his future son-in-law from his holiday.

Showing off the present from her old man, 22-year-old Dani shared a snap of a basketball jersey and a Mickey Mouse keyring on her Instagram Stories.

‘Your new presents from me mother and pop @jack_charlesf, welcome to the family’, she sweetly wrote next to the photo.

This comes after 41-year-old Danny jetted back from a family holiday to Florida with his wife Joanne Mas and their two younger children today.

After two months apart, we’re sure the actor is over the moon to be reunited with his daughter and finally meet her new boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Dani revealed on Good Morning Britain today that her parents have already been texting 26-year-old Jack and even had chats on the phone.

Speaking to hosts Kate Garraway and Ranvir Singh, the Love Island winner said: ‘My dad’s a big softie really and I think he knows how happy I am with Jack. I think he just wants to advise him and be there for him as well…

‘They’ve spoken on the phone … You always panic, thinking “Does my dad like him?” He loves him and he texted him saying ‘Love ya’. It’s nice, it’s really nice. He is a softie.’

Dani then opened up about meeting her other half’s family, admitting they welcomed her in with open arms.

‘I couldn’t have wished for anything more, they were so welcoming to me,’ she said.

‘They said, “You are the part that was missing in our family”. I haven’t done that in years to be with a family and feel like I was a part of them.’