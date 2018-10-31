The pair have broken their silence

As Love Island couples go, Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham have got to be one of our faves.

Unfortunately, just three months after leaving the villa this ridiculously good looking pair have been hit by rumours their romance is ‘on the rocks’. Say it ain’t so…

Apparently, the reality stars have been ‘rowing over small issues’ while filming for their new reality show, with close pals even telling The Sun they could just be staying together for the sake of their careers.

‘They’ve been at each other’s necks for a few weeks now,’ a source told the publication.

‘The more projects Dani takes on the less time she spends with Jack, so tensions between them are mounting.

‘A lot is riding on them staying together as they continue to film their reality series – but Dani may not have the patience to stay in the relationship for much longer.’

But when approached by CelebsNow, a rep for the couple said: ‘We try not to pay too much attention to all the gossip. We’re just really happy at the moment and are enjoying spending so much time together filming our new show.’ Phew!

And luckily, it looks like Dani and Jack are totally ignoring the rumours as they’ve been sharing some sweet snaps together on Instagram.

After spending an evening together last night, 26-year-old Jack called Danny Dyer’s daughter ‘one of his favourite women’ as he snapped a photo of her cosying up to his mum.

During the ‘family outing’, Jack also filmed a quick clip of the restaurant showing his nearest and dearest chatting and laughing over a meal. Aw!

Meanwhile, the pair also put on a very loved up display at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday evening.

Dani, 22, looked sensational in a silver floor-length gown with glitter detailing, while Jack kept things simple in a black suit and black shirt.