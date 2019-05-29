Dani has proudly showed off her new bae

Having split from her Love Island beau Jack Fincham earlier this year, Dani Dyer proved she’s officially moved on with new boyfriend Sammy Kimmence when she stepped out beside him last night.

Hitting the red carpet for the London premiere of Godzilla: King Of Monsters, the 23-year-old who was crowned winner of 2018’s series of the ITV dating show, proudly paraded her new man.

Holding hands with stockbroker Sammy, Dani sported a little black dress teamed with a pair of silver strappy heels.

Adding a touch of boldness, the Essex girl paired the outfit with a bright white blazer with the word ‘honest’ printed on it in big black lettering.

This comes after fans of Dani and her ex boyfriend Jack accused the former barmaid of exchanging messages with Sammy before things had ended with Jack.

One social media user speculated: ‘Everyone was like jack is going to move on the quickest but dani saying she loves him after 2 weeks of splitting with Jack. I say she was texting him while with jack and he found out hence why they split.’

However, Dani swiftly hit back at the claims, penning: ‘I’m gonna lose my s***. I don’t text people when I’m with someone. Bore off you no nothing,’ in a now deleted Tweet.

Despite the drama surrounding their budding relationship, Dani and Sammy have been exposing their romance more and more, posting an increasing amount of loved up snaps.

Taking to Instagram, Essex lad Sammy uploaded a sweet snap in which Dani can be seen perched on his lap.

Beside the photo, Sammy defiantly penned: ‘pinions ain’t facts take them in and let them go……’

Many fans quickly chimed in with supportive comments, with one writing: ‘Ignore the haters, love you guys glad yous are happy ❤️,’ and another adding: ‘

#couplegoals❤️ love you guys.’