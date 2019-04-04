The Love Island couple are no more...

Love Island star Jack Fincham took to Instagram this morning to announce that he and girlfriend Dani Dyer have split.

Posting on his Instagram story, the 27-year-old winner of the hit ITV show shared a shock statement detailing the couple’s separation, claiming that the relationship ‘wasn’t meant to be’.

He wrote: ‘There is no easy way to say this and it isn’t going to be an easy time but me and Dani are not in a relationship anymore.

‘We will always care a lot for each other and have love for each other and I mean that from the bottom of my heart and I wish her nothing but happiness.’

Rounding off the public statement, Jack added: ‘We have some amazing memories together and have been through a lot but sometimes things aren’t meant to be and we really did try to make it work but it unfortunately didn’t and that is life.’

Following the news of the break up, Dani has since pulled out of her scheduled appearance on This Morning, where she was planning to promote her new book, What Would Dani Do?

Meanwhile, despite refusing to comment the split, 22-year-old Dani has now broken her social media silence for the first time since the break-up by updating her Instagram story.

Dani, who is daughter of 41-year-old actor Danny Dyer, didn’t mention her ex Jack, instead choosing to keep things positive by sharing some sweet words from fans complimenting the book release.

The former barmaid shared a screenshot of an adoring fan message, reading: ‘Dani, your book is ranked number 6 for most pre ordered in WH Smith, girl are killing it. Super proud and love how honest you are.’

Clearly touched by the words, alongside the snap, Dan wrote: ‘I WANNA CRY THANK YOU FOR THIS MESSAGE AND FOR EVERYTHING I LOVE YOU.’

Words by Caitlin Elliott.