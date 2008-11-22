Daniel Craig: Prince Harry should play James Bond

Actor says the royal has the right character

Daniel Craig thinks Prince Harry could replace him as James Bond.

The pair met at the royal premiere of Quantum Of Solace last month.

And it seems Harry, 24, left a lasting impression on Daniel, 40.

‘I think Prince Harry would make a fantastic James Bond,’ he tells the Mail On Sunday.

‘He’s suave, and just a little bit dangerous.

‘Like Bond, he is unpredictable and would be a perfect Bond. He’s got everything it takes.’

SEE VIDEO Daniel Craig in Quantum Of Solace…



