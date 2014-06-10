Aw! Daniel Radcliffe goes public with girlfriend Erin Darke at Tony Awards in New York

Daniel and Erin work the red carpet together

Daniel Radcliffe looked smitten with girlfriend Erin Darke on Sunday at the Tony Awards in New York.

The 24-year-old proudly put his arm around the glamorous actress’s waist as he beamed on the red carpet in a tuxedo.

Daniel and Erin, 29, met on set of the movie Kill Your Darlings in 2012 where Daniel played poet Allen Ginsberg and Erin took the role of bookshop assistant Gwendolyn.

The pair were rumoured to have begun dating soon after Daniel split from production assistant Rosie Coker in October 2012, but they’ve kept their cuddling private.

Daniel and Erin fuelled further speculation of a romance in April this year when they were snapped hanging out together in New York.

Sasha Hilton