Daniel Radcliffe’s naked play in sales slump

Nude show Equus not as popular on Broadway

Daniel Radcliffe is struggling to fill seats for his controversial naked stage play on Broadway.

Ticket sales for Equus have been “uneven” since the play debuted in September, according to Broadway World online.

When Dan, 19, first starred in the show in the West End in 2007 it was a sell-out.

In the play, the Harry Potter hunk plays a randy stablehand and even does a full frontal in one scene.

SEE GALLERY Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe through the years>>

SEE GALLERY The best-loved Top 20 teen idols>>



Now is the perfect Christmas gift. Subscribe and save 30%.