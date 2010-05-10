Danielle Lloyd: Jamie will miss our baby’s birth to watch football

Model fears fiance Jamie O'Hara won't be at her side

Danielle Lloyd admits she’s worried she may go into labour without the support of footballer fiancé Jamie O’Hara.

‘The baby’s due on the day of the World Cup final,’ says Danielle.

‘So Jamie will probably be watching that – even if I’m in labour.

‘Maybe our baby’s first experience will be watching England win.’

Danielle, 26, plans to wed Jamie, 23, in June 2011.

The couple announced their engagement in December.

Kate Lucey

