The former EastEnders star get flirtatious as she catches the eye of a former Desperate Housewives hunk

Danniella Westbrook has been caught flirting up a storm with Hollywood hunk Jesse Metcalfe.

Forget using Tinder to catch the eye of someone you like, the 44-year-old former soap star had been watching a show on Hallmark Channel called Chesapeake Shores with Jesse in, when she decided to tweet the hearthrob. And it looks like her move has paid off…

Her series of tweets mentioning the brown-haired actor started with her telling her 232,000 Twitter followers, ‘Defiantly going to bed with a smile on my face thanks to @ jessemetcalfe I can see a fantastic week ahead .. it’s the little things that make me smile .stay blessed one and all . Good night and god bless # SundaySmiles’

Jesse, 39, liked the post, which prompted Danni to write, ‘In bed now watching # Chessies I’m so not tired all of a sudden and @ jessemetcalfe is to blame.. # DangThatMan‘ To which Jesse ‘liked’ again.

Danni’s flirtatious tweets continued, as she wrote, ‘And let’s face it his good to watch .. I’m happy to start my Monday tired.’ Jesse once again added another ‘like’ to her post and the tweets continued.

Danni wrote, ‘@ jessemetcalfe 7 likes in one evening I’m feeling spoiled .. thanks ya might as well just follow me now and be done with it’ followed by a cry face, wink and an OK emoji.

And he finally replied. He wrote, ‘Might have to take one back..JK’ with the crying laughter emoji. His banter resulted in Danniella writing back, ‘I dare ya’ followed by a red lips emoji.

Who knew Danniella had such a soft-spot for the former Desperate Housewives star?

Jesse, who played the ‘hot’ gardener in the American television series, is said to be engaged to Cara Santana but reports claim he could be single again after he was spotted alone earlier this week.

If the rumours aren’t true, Jesse might want to hold off on flirting back, especially since Danni isn’t holding back her feelings for the star.

Whatever their relationship status, looks like things could soon be getting complicated if the flirting carries on…