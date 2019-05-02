The former actress has shared a new selfie

Danniella Westbrook has revealed a glam new look as she prepares for the end of her rehab stint this week.

The former EastEnders star is currently being treated for drug addiction on a three-month programme arranged by The Jeremy Kyle Show.

But as it comes to an end, 45-year-old Danniella has decided to undergo a transformation by dyeing her hair platinum blonde.

Sharing her new look on Twitter, the actress showed off her chic new bob while thanking her stylist for giving her the chop.

And fans have been quick to compliment her, as one wrote: ‘You look lovely danniella.’

‘Hair looks good chick x,’ said another, while a third added: ‘Dan you look amazing.’

Danniella has always been honest about her battle with drugs, and has recently spent 12 weeks in a facility in Luton.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-two revealed she’s excited for her future after finally sorting herself out.

She wrote: ‘I can honestly say I have the life I never thought myself worthy of.

‘It’s very early days, just three months give or take a few days but I know in my heart I am home.

‘Being part of this fellowship [in rehab] and being show how to help myself and others is just a real gift.

‘So thank you all who stood by me and loved me when I was too sick to do that for myself for years and to those of you who are new in my life.’

Before adding: ‘I wanted to share my my gratitude and say thank you for never giving up on me.’

This comes after Danniella was also given the all-clear from womb cancer after undergoing an operation to remove tumours earlier this year.

Announcing the news online, she wrote: ‘So happy to get my all clear from cancer at Luton and Dunstable Hospital today huge thanks to my doctor and all the staff… I’m so happy.’