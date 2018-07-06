Wishing Danniella a speedy recovery!

Danniella Westbrook has taken to social media to share what she thought to be a very close stroke with death – after being rushed to the hospital by her pal Kerry Katona.

In a shocking turn of events, Danniella has taken to social media to share her ordeal.

Taking to Twitter, the former Eastenders star has revealed her health scare – having reposted a snap of her lying in a hospital bed on a drip.

Captioning the snap, Danniella reveals she had been escorted by her son and pals – writing ‘Been so ill thank goodness for my son and ⁦@TrudieLyons⁩ and ⁦@KerryKatona7⁩’.

The mother-of-one had also shared a message which reads, ‘So was rushed Into icu been so ill’.

Concerned fans had been quick to reply to Danniella’s worrying messages, to which the 44-year-old revealed that both she and Kerry were ‘in tears’ and she thought she was ‘gonna die’.

See: Danniella Westbrook admits she’s been secretly using drugs for FOUR years and was sectioned for suicide attempt

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Replying to a message, Danniella writes: ‘Kerry Katona did a two and a half hour journey to get to me and get me to the hospital’ before emotionally adding, ‘Kez took me in and made them listen. I trust her with my life’.

After receiving a lot of unfair speculation as to why she had been rushed to hospital, Danniella shared that she had suffered ‘two blood infections and wrong medication’.

Luckily it would appear the lovely lady is on the mend, as she has reshared a Tweet from celeb pal Christopher Maloney which reads: ‘Hilarious morning facetime with @westbrookdanni you never change! #LoveYou xx’.

Kerry and Danniella have become very close lately, after Kerry had reached out to Danniella to offer her support and to ‘help her get her life back on track’.

Having both struggled with sobriety and addiction issues in the past, the pair have formed a very close friendship.

Wishing Daniella all the best and a speedy recovery!