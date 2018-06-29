Piers was forced to issue a grovelling apology

Let’s face it, Dani Dyer is one of our fave girls on Love Island for a whole load of reasons – she’s hilariously honest, loves a cheese toastie just as much as us, not to mention she taught the world that drying your fake eyelashes totally works.

But while we need no convincing that the 22-year-old is a total babe, one man who hasn’t exactly been very kind about Dani – or any of the LI stars for that matter – is a certain Mr Piers Morgan.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

In fact, the 53-year-old has spent the last four weeks blasting them as ‘the stupidest people in the world’. Ouch!