That plan kind of backfired...

Danny Dyer might have become used to daughter Dani being on Love Island but his wife has confessed that she actually tried to stop him from EVER finding out.

Jo Mas revealed during an appearance on Thursday’s This Morning that her eldest child Dani, 22, was concerned about what her father would think of her going on the show but Jo encouraged her – as she thought that Danny wouldn’t realise as ‘nobody watches’ the programme. Um, not quite the case as it turns out!

‘We both discussed it. She had all her meetings. She was really worried,’ Jo – who has Dani as well as daughter Sunnie and son Arty with Danny – explained to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. ‘She said “Daddy’s not going to approve of it.”

‘I said “don’t worry about Daddy, he’s not going to know. The football will be on. Nobody watches Love Island. You’ll probably get kicked out in a week. Have a great time, go and see the family in Majorca.”

‘She said “what if he finds out?” I said just tell him you’re going on a holiday.’

Well given that this series of Love Island has achieved HUGE viewing figures and had much of the nation gripped, it’s fair to say that that plan was never going to work out!

Jo admits that they had to inform Danny, 40, about what was going on when Dani’s appearance on the show was leaked beforehand.

Fortunately Danny seems to have adjusted to it all and both he and Jo approve of Dani’s boyfriend Jack Fincham, though Jo is predicting they’ll be TEARS when Danny and Jack finally meet.

‘Danny really likes Jack, but I think when they meet he’ll probably cry, “You took my child away from me”. Or he could make out like he’s a hardman,’ the mum-of-three revealed. ‘He’s really possessive.’

Fortunately Danny has also seen the funny side of Jack, 26, confessing to having a poster of his film The Business up in his bedroom at home…

‘right…I’m off to the villa…to sign my future son in laws canvas….lovely,’ the EastEnders star tweeted on Thursday.

Er, future son-in-law? Sounds like Danny has definitely given the seal of approval to Jani then!