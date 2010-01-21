Darren Day admits drink driving

Stage star to be sentenced next month

Darren Day has pleaded guilty to drink driving and failing to stop to give his details after an accident.

The stage star was arrested in Edinburgh in the early hours of December 18 after a crash which damaged a lamp-post.

Darren, who is on bail, has been banned from driving and his Mercedes has been seized until his sentencing next month.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court accepted his not guilty pleas to driving without due care and attention, failing to report an accident and failing to co-operate with a preliminary breath test.

Darren, 41, will stand trial for a separate charge of possessing an offensive weapon called a kubotan on 10 February.