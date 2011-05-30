Dave Berry: Heidi Range and I are useless at sorting out our wedding

The DJ and TV presenter will make Heidi is wife - one day

Dave Berry proposed to Sugababes star Heidi Range on New Year’s Eve 2009 while on holiday in India – but they still haven’t tied th knot.

Heidi, 28, and95.8 Capital FM DJ Dave, 32, have been together for 7 years and, despite the delayed ceremony, he calls her his ‘missus’.

‘We don’t know [when we’re getting married] yet,’ Dave tells us.

‘We’re trying to sort it out. We’ve had a few dates come and go and we’re a bit useless.’

Dave loves living with Heidi but also enjoys having his own space.

‘She’s amazing. She makes the house smell nice with all her lotions and potions,’ he explains.

‘But it’s good having time apart, too – nothing adds longevity to a relationship like a European tour, that’s what I always say.’

Dave Berry answers your questions in Now magazine dated 30 May 2011 – out now!

SEE PICTURES Engaged celebrities>>

SEE PICTURES Celebrity weddings 2010>>

PICTURE GALLERY Celebrity splits 2011>>

NEW PICTURES Billboard Music Awards 2011>>

SEE PICTURES Rihanna‘s style file>>

SEE PICTURES Rihanna‘s rise to fame>>