But how far will they go to look good?

It’s not just Victoria Beckham who spends hours lathering her face with posh lotions and potions in the Beckham household – David Beckham also likes to take care of his image.

Last year, he launched his own male grooming line called House 99 with cosmetic brand L’Oréal, after admitting he used to ‘nab’ wife Victoria’s products.

And we all know how David’s partial to a hair makeover, too! Over the years, the footballer has rocked everything from cornrows to a skinhead – and last year, rumours were rife he’d had a hair transplant after he sported a thicker mane.

Simon Cowell

For a man who wears the same outfit every day, Simon spends a whole lot of money on looking good. He admitted to having a facelift last year, which he confessed ‘hurt like hell’, and has previously had Botox treatments.

Despite regretting having so much Botox, he’s now on a quest for perfect skin. ‘If you have clean skin, you look better. But you have to be careful with this stuff,’ he says.

James Lock

They say ‘beauty is pain’ and this TOWIE star certainly knows it. Last year, James had his ears pinned back in a bid to overhaul his image. Speaking about the corrective surgery, which set him back a steep £5,000, he said, ‘I couldn’t be happier.’ The reality star added, ‘I was apprehensive before the bandages came off, but as soon as they were removed I knew I’d made the right decision. It comes after James, 32, had a £6,000 hair transplant to bring his hairline forward.

James Nesbitt

The actor had his first hair transplant in 2007, and the Cold Feet star is sticking to his beauty regime. It was reported last week that James is due to splash out £20,000 on his sixth hair procedure.

The 54-year-old is said to have spent an eye-watering £100k on fixing his receding hairline, which he claims has helped land him some big acting roles over the years. In 2017 he revealed, ‘It was something that I struggled with. And that was probably the vanity in me. But also career-wise, it had an impact.’