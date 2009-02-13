David and Victoria Beckham’s company earns £2.5m profit

Couple rake in the money

David Beckham and wife Victorias promo company made a healthy £2.5million profit in 2007, according to newly-released documents.



The figures from Beckham Brand Limited, which markets the pair through TV interviews and on websites, are up by £1million on 2006.

The couple and pal Simon Fuller who are all directors rewarded themselves for the bumper year with a £3.3million dividend payout, reports the Daily Mirror.

David, 33, and Victoria, 34, also have a fashion label, which produces dresses, perfumes and sunglasses.

