In aid of Unicef, David Beckham goes to play football in Antartica along with sports agent David Gardner

There’s football, and then there’s extreme football. And that seems like exactly what David Beckham will be up to as he’s headed to the icy and frosty lands of Antartica.

The 40-year-old British footballer has shared a snap on his Instagram of the cold conditions he’ll be having a kick-about in, and we’re going to be honest, we feel a bit chilly just looking at it!

David posted a good ol’ fashioned selfie of himself in full on snow gear of a big puffy jacket and beanie hat, while showing a football pitch marked out behind him in the glistening snow.

‘Just marked the pitch out … Anyone see the corner flag behind me ?? game 5 Antartica WOW no words !!!! #loveofthegame’

With Becks being a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF, it’s no surprise that he’s taking part in Game 5 for the organisation.

Sport agent David Gardner (who’s the other half of Liv Tyler don’t cha know) also shared a pic of him and David Beckham all wrapped out in the cold. SO wrapped up in fact, we almost didn’t recognise ya Becks!

Remember to warm up before starting your match – you’ll need it out there…

