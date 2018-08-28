The former footballer has denied the charge

David Beckham is facing a courtroom showdown after denying a charge of speeding in his Bentley.

The 43-year-old has been accused of reaching 59mph in a 40mph zone on the A40 in west London on 23 January, according to court documents.

However, David entered a not guilty plea on 17 August.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: David Beckham celebrates with his sons in the cutest way after announcing exciting news

The case is set to be heard at Lavender Hill Magistrates Court in Wandsworth in south west London next Tuesday.

If found guilty Becks could potentially face a large fine or even disqualification from driving.

News of the incident comes after David enjoyed a family holiday with Victoria, 44, and their children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 7, in Bali earlier this month.

During the vacation the clan shared lots of enviable pictures of what they were getting up to, including this adorable shot of Becks and the kids having fun in the water.

Meanwhile last week they joined forces with famous pals Gordon and Tana Ramsay and their brood as they all got together to celebrate Tana’s birthday.

The group posed for a cute photo during the festivities, with Victoria writing for her pal: ‘Happy birthday @tanaramsay x We love u so much x kisses from us all!! X VB’

Awww!

The good times continued for David after he was selected as the winner of the UEFA President’s Award a few days ago, which is a gong recognising ‘outstanding achievements, professional excellence and exemplary personal qualities’ in football.

A proud Becks told his Instagram fans of his delight at winning the prize when he wrote: ‘It’s an honour to be part of such an elite group of players. I look forward to seeing you and receiving the award in Monaco later this month.’