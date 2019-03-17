AW! 😍😍

David Beckham has given fans a glimpse into his cute weekend with his kids by sharing a string of new photos.

The dad-of-four headed into the countryside with daughter Harper, seven, and their two dogs Olive and Fig for a relaxing walk yesterday.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: David Beckham leaves fans in hysterics after being tricked by James Corden in The Late Late Show prank

Taking to Instagram with a glimpse of the day out, the 43-year-old first pictured his youngest child cuddling up to her pup.

With a big grin on her face, little Harper looks adorable with her woolen hat, leggings and Hunter wellies.

‘Hugs for Olive,’ DB simply wrote alongside the snap.

In another photo, the dad-of-four – who also shares kids Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, and 14-year-old Cruz with wife Victoria – snapped his two pooches sitting in the back of his car.

With the dogs both staring at their owner, David captioned the post: ‘Can we come out dad.’ AW!

And it looks like the eldest of the Beckham brood also joined his dad for a stroll, as Brooklyn took to social media with his own photos.

While one sees Fig sitting in the woods, a short clip shows Brooklyn battling the blustery conditions as he joined the walk.

This comes after Victoria, 44, gave a very honest interview about the couple’s children last week.

Asked if she is ambitious for the kids’ success, the fashion designer replied: ‘Dyslexia doesn’t run in our family, it gallops,’ before admitting that she is a ‘self-diagnosed dyslexic’ herself.

Speaking about her brood’s career plans, Vic then went on to reveal the moment her sons admitted they didn’t want to follow in their football star dad’s footsteps.

‘All three boys used to have contracts with Arsenal,’ she said.

‘They were going to be footballers so they were signed at a very young age. And they were all really good.

‘Brooklyn was the first to say that he didn’t want to play any more. And then Romeo decided he didn’t want to do it either.

‘I remember Romeo sitting in the bath getting really upset, saying, “I don’t want to let daddy down”. So I told him daddy just wants you to be happy. And now he’s playing tennis. Every day.’