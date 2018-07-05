What a way to toast 19 years of marriage!

Victoria and David Beckham have well and truly put those split rumours behind them by celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary – complete with some touching words from Becks.

The couple enjoyed a cosy dinner in Paris on Wednesday night to toast the landmark occasion and shared an adorable picture together from the glam night out.

David, 43, couldn’t resist gushing over his wife in an emotional message – and also poked fun at THOSE outfits they wore on their big day back in 1999.

’19 Years WOW … This time 19 years ago I was dressed from head to toe in purple 🤔 …,’ the former footballer joked.

‘Happy anniversary to the most amazing wife & mummy … Love You’

Awww. Meanwhile Victoria, 44, simply wrote: ’19 years!!! X I love u so much’

It was clearly a special occasion for the lovebirds so it’s little wonder that they decided to have a spectacular dinner to celebrate. Check out this guy preparing some of the grub…

There was lobster…

And, um, this…

Plus special wine…

Followed by some amazing desserts…

Along with a super-cute anniversary plaque on their plates – nice touch.

The chic night out marked quite a change from how David and Victoria had kicked off their anniversary earlier in the day, with the couple heading off to daughter Harper’s school sports day.

And whilst Becks might have hung up his footy boots quite some time ago, he proved he’s still quite a competitor by participating in the dads race which involved running with a beanbag on his head.

Sadly he didn’t appear to win but you know what they say, it’s the taking part that counts!

Meanwhile members of the family treated the couple to some flowers and balloons to toast their special day.

Victoria had previously let fans in on the celebrations last week by revealing the dress she had chosen to wear for her romantic dinner with David.

Congrats to Mr and Mrs Beckham on 19 years – roll on the 20th!