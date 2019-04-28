So cute!

Doting dad David Beckham has shared an adorable glimpse into his family life with the kids with a string of sweet videos.

The footballing legend recently headed to Johannesburg to represent Whiskey company Haig Club, but he jetted home this weekend to enjoy some quality time with his brood.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: David Beckham says wife Victoria is lucky to have him as he reveals hilarious ‘transformation’ snap

Taking to Instagram, the 43-year-old shared a snap of his youngest children Cruz, 14, and Harper, seven, as they sped around the garden on quad bikes.

In the photo, the Beckham kids can be seen sat on their vehicles with helmets on while they gave the camera big grin.

‘Cool dude’ and ‘Cheeky girl’, Becks captioned the sweet family photo.

Not stopping there, the sports star – who also shares Brooklyn, 20, and Romeo, 16, with wife Victoria – then went on to post another photo of only daughter Harper riding on his bike.

‘That’s daddy’s thank you very much,’ he penned alongside it.

GOSSIP straight to your phone! Get the latest showbiz news direct to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter… Your email address: Sign up now

In another video, former England captain David can be seen racing Harper through the fields while the sun shines in the background.

The competitive dad-of-four wrote: ‘Winner, faster daddy faster’ on the photo as he sped in front of her.

Clearly worn out from all the fun, the family then tucked into some delicious bacon sandwiches back in their London mansion, as David shared one final picture from his kitchen.

This comes after David and wife Victoria, 45, recently jetted back from an incredible trip to LA for a luxury getaway with the kids.

While Vic and the kids enjoyed some Easter fun with their showbiz pals, eldest son Brooklyn headed to Coachella festival with his girlfriend Hana Cross.

Sharing a glimpse of the fun, Brooklyn revealed it was a ‘Fun hot weekend xx’ as he posed with his model other half.