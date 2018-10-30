As summer begins to feel further and further away, we’re more jealous of the Beckham’s than ever before – as the family enjoy a sunny Australian break.

With David and Victoria Beckham currently holidaying Down Under, the family have kept followers in the loop of their vacation happenings.

Most recently, 43-year-old David shared a series of snaps detailing his day out with 44-year-old wife Victoria and their brood at Symbio Wildlife Park.

Introducing a range of new furry friends with followers, David and co posed up a storm with kangaroos, koalas and everything in-between.

In one snap, a dressed-down Victoria swapped couture for a good ol’ pair of wellies as she fed some peckish Kangaroos.

In another snap, a (very lucky) Tasmanian Devil clings on for dear life as it perches on top of David’s head.

Is it normal to be jealous of an animal?!

David then cuddled up with a Koala, making sure the pair got a photo together to mark the special occasion.

Cruz, 13, also got in on the action – making ‘best friends’ with his own Koala buddy.

Harper found herself a ‘pal too, as the seven-year-old cuddled up to her new friend.

Romeo, 16, also enjoyed the day out as he fed some of the animals.

Currently enjoying quality family time in Oz, the Beckham’s have been making the most of the great outdoors.

Earlier in the week, David, Cruz and Romeo even ventured to the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge!

The daredevils posed for a snap once reaching the highest peak of the landmark, which David captioned: ‘Very special to be able to take the boys to the top of the Harbour Bridge today…

‘Thank you to everyone that looked after us especially Nick our guide.’

Vics also took Cruz and Harper to the beach for a spot of afternoon sun – however, she kept things very glam in sky-high red heels!

Send us a postcard, you guys!