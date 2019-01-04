David Beckham accused of ‘double standards’ amid sister Joanne’s row with ex over baby daughter

Uh oh...

David Beckham has come under fire from campaign group Fathers4Justice over a row over snaps of his one-year-old niece Peggy.

The group argued that there were ‘double standards’ in relation to the above snap.

This is because a similar image shared on social media by Joanne’s ex – and Peggy’s father – Kris Donnelly is reported to have led to Joanne cancelling a pre-arranged Christmas meeting, so the new dad could spend some time with his daughter.

Venting his frustration on Instagram the 33-year-old wrote: ‘I’ve been denied contact this Sunday because I’ve posted a pic of my own flesh and blood.’

In another emotional post on Christmas Day itself he wished Peggy a happy 2nd Christmas before outlining the sadness of her absence by writing: ‘Wish you could be with us’

Matt O’Connor – Fathers4Justice’s Founder who is also supporting Kris – said: ‘He’s a Unicef ambassador. The charity all about children’s rights. This issue is about Peggy’s human right to see her father.

‘There’s double standards between his public image and what’s going on behind the scenes privately.

‘David is in a position to put this right.’

Joanne,35, and Kris – who appeared in the 2009 instalment of Big Brother – split in April and Kris requested to see Peggy once every two weeks.

But it’s not clear what the current custody arrangements are, and last month Kris opened up to The Sun about the pain of not being able to be hands-on dad to Peggy.

He also revealed that he felt betrayed by Joanne’s older brother David as he claims the former footballer made a personal pact with him that he would support him in having access to Peggy, explaining: ‘But then I finally did have a conversation with David and he was concerned I might go to the Press and disclose family secrets.

‘We had a man-to-man conversation. He gave me his word he’d get Joanne the help and support she needed so that our daughter would have a relationship with her dad — and I promised I wouldn’t speak about the family publicly.’

Continuing he added: ‘Sadly, he’s not a man that sticks to his word.’