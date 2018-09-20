These two are total friendship goals

As one of the most famous football stars out there, David Beckham has A LOT of celebrity friends.

And it looks like the 43-year-old has been rubbing shoulders with some Hollywood royalty recently as he left a very cheeky comment on Ryan Reynolds‘ latest Instagram photo.

As the Deadpool actor posed up a storm on the set of new Netflix thriller Six Underground – looking pretty incredible might we add – he wrote: ‘Roberto and I are boiling alive. At this point, it’s not even a car. It’s a giant coat made of leather, glass and armpits. #SixUnderground.’

And while thousands of fans took to the photo with messages such as ‘omg’ and ‘hot’, we noticed dad-of-four David left his very own flirty comment on 41-year-old Ryan’s smouldering selfie.

‘God you are handsome @vancityreynolds’, he cheekily wrote. Agreed Becks!

This isn’t the first time David and Ryan have poked fun at each other on social media, and earlier this year, Ryan shared a hilarious clip of Victoria Beckham’s husband watching the first Deadpool film in which Ryan’s character insults his accent.

In an attempt to say sorry, the anti-hero then turns up at David’s door to apologise with a glass of milk and a plate of cookies, a bunch of balloons, a Mexican mariachi band, and finally a tickets to a football game. Which obviously won him over…

‘Little known fact: Canadians are born with a black belt in apology. #deadpool2 @davidbeckham’, Ryan wrote next to the video. Friendship goals or what?

Meanwhile, David has been very active on social media these last few days as he shared an adorable video on a bike ride with seven-year-old Harper.

The star – who is also dad to Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, and Cruz, 13 – posted a clip of the dad-and-daughter duo as they made their way to school yesterday.

Cute, or what?