Becks has been let loose in the salon

David Beckham is a man of many talents – pro footballer, businessman, international model. We could go on…

But now it looks like the dad-of-four has turned his hand to hairdressing as he took a pair of scissors to daughter Harper‘s long locks.

Retired footie star David uploaded a black and white snap yesterday which showed him giving the seven-year-old a trim, and while little Harper is all smiles in anticipation of her new ‘do, her dad doesn’t look so impressed.

Alongside the sweet snap, the 43-year-old wrote: ‘Someone’s happy & someone’s not so happy but I didn’t think it was possible for this little one to look anymore beautiful but.’

And fans were excited to see Becks take on a new role, with one writing: ‘Didn’t know you could cut hair too’.

‘He can cut my hair any time he wants’, said a second, while a third added: ‘seriously though – is there anyone more perfect?!’

And a fourth joked: ‘My salon needs a new stylist! Fancy a move back to Cheshire?!’

It’s no surprise that David – who also shares Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 13, with wife Victoria Beckham – found it difficult to cut his daughter’s hair as he’s previously admitted he loves it long.

Talking to Yahoo Lifestyle, he said: ‘About a year ago, my wife said, “Maybe we should cut Harper’s hair.” And I was like, “No! We need to grow it. Do. Not. Touch.”

‘Since she was born, we haven’t cut it. That’s why it’s pretty much down to her knees.’

Meanwhile, this comes after Harper celebrated her seventh birthday with an extravagant party alongside her family earlier this month.

Taking to Instagram with a sweet message for her only daughter, 44-year-old Victoria wrote: ‘Happy Birthday baby girl. We love u so so much x so many kisses!!! X Mummy, Daddy, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruzie x.’

David also shared a snap calling her his ‘special little girl’. Awww!

