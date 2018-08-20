We really wish we were Harper right now

We’ve been lusting over their Bali trip for what seems like forever now, but David Beckham‘s latest holiday snaps have made us even more jealous.

The family are staying at the luxurious Nihi resort on the private Island of Pulau Sumba in Indonesia and it looks incredible.

Last night, David, 43, took to his Instagram stories to share some adorable shots of the couple’s daughter, Harper Seven, enjoying their last day.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

He filmed his daughter horse riding on the beach, proudly pointing her out with a large pink arrow.

He shared another still shot of seven-year-old Harper riding the horse on the shore of the ocean.

Harper looked adorable in a pink dress and looked in her element as she rode the horse.

MORE: David Beckham melts fans’ hearts as he shares adorable new photos of the kids as family holiday continues

The resort they’re staying in costs up to a whopping £12,000 per night and has been voted ‘The Best Hotel in the World’ by Travel and Leisure in 2016 and 2017.

We’re not jealous at all…

Mum Victoria, 44, also shared footage of Harper.

As well as filming her riding the horse, she also posted a video of Harper making chocolate.

She wrote alongside it: ‘Harper loves making chocolate! x’

Look how happy she looks!

Later on, David shared yet another adorable picture of Harper.

This time, she was cuddled up with her dad enjoying watching their last sunset of the holiday.

David wrote alongside the sweet snap: ‘Final sunset.’

The couple’s sons Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 13, are also holidaying with them.

But their idyllic getaway didn’t get off to a good start, as the family were caught up in the terror of the Indonesian earthquake that killed 142 people.

But their private jet was on standby and flew them to the nearby Island safely.

We’re glad you had a nice time in the end, guys!

Words by Robyn Morris.